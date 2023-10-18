Former Abbotsford Police Officer Receives International Award for Service During 2021 Floods

Sgt. Paul Walker, the former media relations officer for the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), has been recognized with the Public Information Management Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) for his exceptional service to the community during the devastating floods of 2021. The IACP presented leadership awards in various categories during their recent annual convention in San Diego.

The Public Information Management Award is bestowed upon an individual who demonstrates innovative use of social media and successful management of information during critical incidents. Walker played a vital role in delivering timely and informative updates to the public through social media platforms during the flood and the subsequent weeks. His posts included extensive visual documentation of the heavily affected areas in Sumas Prairie and Clayburn Village.

In response to receiving the award, Walker expressed his gratitude and stated, “During the floods of 2021, we needed to provide our community with the best information we had in real time to ensure public safety within Abbotsford. Being transparent with the community is something that I value and believe is crucial in ensuring public trust in the police. I’m honored to serve the citizens of Abbotsford along with my colleagues and media partners as we work together towards a shared goal of community strength.”

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr took to social media to congratulate Walker, referring to him as a “true example of leadership during our most challenging days.” Walker has since transitioned into the role of sergeant in charge of the APD’s traffic enforcement unit, with Const. Art Stele now serving as the main media relations officer.

Walker’s recognition highlights the importance of effective communication and transparency in building trust and ensuring public safety during critical events. His dedication to keeping the community informed and engaged serves as an inspiration for law enforcement professionals facing similar challenges worldwide.

