London City Council Votes to Reprimand Coun. Susan Stevenson Over Controversial Social Media Post

After a heated debate, the London City Council has voted in favor of issuing a formal reprimand to Coun. Susan Stevenson for a social media post that sparked controversy. The post, which included photographs of individuals believed to be homeless, discussed drug use, violence, and other issues related to homelessness.

The integrity commissioner, who was already investigating a previous social media post from Stevenson on the same topic, found that the September 23 post violated the code of conduct failing to treat members of the public appropriately and without abuse or intimidation. In their final report, the integrity commissioner recommended a formal reprimand.

During the council meeting, the majority of councillors voted in favor of accepting the commissioner’s recommendation, citing Stevenson’s lack of remorse as a contributing factor in their decision. However, those who voted against the reprimand raised concerns about the investigative process, questioning the commissioner’s handling of the complaints and the lack of notice given to Stevenson.

The post in question, which is still available on social media, included photos of homeless individuals along with a caption highlighting various issues related to homelessness. The controversy surrounding the post has drawn attention to the ongoing problem of homelessness in the city.

While some councillors argued that a formal reprimand is a minor consequence, others emphasized that it is a necessary step in holding Stevenson accountable for her actions. The reprimand carries the possibility of fines or removal from boards as further consequences.

It remains to be seen how Stevenson will respond to the council’s decision and whether she will face any additional repercussions. The debate surrounding the post has sparked discussions about the role of social media in local politics and the responsibility of councillors to maintain a respectful and inclusive online presence.