Discover the Forgotten Dalmatia through Instagram

Do you ever find yourself longing for a simpler time, when life was less complicated and the world seemed untouched mass tourism? Look no further than the Instagram account, Forgotten Dalmatia (Zaboravljena Dalmacija), which captures the beauty of this enchanting region on the Croatian coast.

Run Igor Goles, Forgotten Dalmatia takes us on a journey through the centuries, showcasing all areas of Dalmatia, from the coast to the inland and hinterland. The account features a collection of private photographs and postcards, dating back to decades long gone and offering a glimpse into a time beyond living memory.

The photographs vary from more recent ones taken in the mid to late 20th century, to rare postcards from the early 1900s. Each image tells a story, capturing moments of daily life and breathtaking landscapes. From fishermen preparing their nets and smoking their pipes, to villagers gathering on the shorelines, these photographs transport us to agone era.

Due to its popularity, Forgotten Dalmatia has also released a book that delves deeper into the region’s history. Unfortunately, the book has sold out, but it serves as a visual testament to “how it used to be.” Through captivating images, the book offers readers a closer look at the authentic Dalmatia, from the emergence of photography in the mid-19th century to the 1970s.

If you want to explore more, the Forgotten Dalmatia website offers additional content such as a blog, a web shop, and a map where you can locate the featured postcards. By following Forgotten Dalmatia, you can indulge in nostalgia and experience the beauty of this enchanting region before it became a tourist hotspot.

Sources:

– Forgotten Dalmatia Instagram account: @forgottendalmatia

– Forgotten Dalmatia website: [website URL]