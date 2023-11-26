New Beginnings: Nuno Tavares Embraces Fresh Opportunities

In an unexpected twist, Nuno Tavares, the talented Portuguese left-back who joined Arsenal from Benfica in 2021, has deleted his social media account. This decision came after he was dropped from the matchday squad during Nottingham Forest’s recent 3-2 home defeat against Brighton.

Tavares, who had a promising start at Arsenal with 13 Premier League starts, encountered a setback that led to his loan move to Marseille last season. Returning to North London with hopes of making an impact during the summer, the young star failed to convince manager Mikel Arteta during pre-season preparations. This resulted in his transfer to Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan on the deadline day.

However, Tavares’ journey with Forest has not been smooth sailing. So far, he has only started one match and made two substitute appearances in the Premier League. Manager Steve Cooper’s decision to exclude him from the squad against Brighton seemed to be the final straw for the player, prompting the deletion of his Instagram account.

The future now remains uncertain for Tavares. Will he choose to stay and fight for his place within the Forest squad or push for a loan termination when the transfer window re-opens in January?

Forest paid a £1 million loan fee for Tavares, who has not seen a minute of playing time since suffering an injury in a defeat against Manchester City in September. Furthermore, they have the option to sign him permanently for £12 million in the upcoming summer.

As Forest currently sits 14th in the top-flight with 13 points from their opening 13 games, the team and Tavares face pivotal decisions that will shape their respective paths going forward.

