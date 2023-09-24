Inspired Netflix’s popular TV show “Emily in Paris,” the streaming giant has decided to offer an official “Paris Emily” tour for fans. The tour includes activities such as a masterclass on flirting, a lesson on baking pain au chocolat, optional runs along the Seine, and evening apéros. While there are already unofficial Emily-themed tours available in Paris, this official tour takes the TV-meets-world concept to a new level allowing visitors to experience the imagined version of the city portrayed in the show.

The desire to escape into an escapist TV show like “Emily in Paris” can be attributed to our current cultural moment, which is marked climate change, political divisions, eroding rights for women, and the threat of future pandemics. A recent poll conducted among Americans revealed that 36% of respondents expressed a desire to live in France, up from 20% in 2005. Among viewers of the show, 54% said they would live or work in France if given the chance.

However, it is important to note that the show’s portrayal of Paris is not entirely accurate. Americans living in Paris often find errors in the show’s depiction, such as the oversized apartments and French people speaking English to each other. Nevertheless, fans of the show consider the scripted version of Paris as the gold standard and expect a similar experience in real life. Some tourists have even left scathing reviews of a bakery featured in the series because their croissants did not meet the transcendent expectations set the show.

The “Emily in Paris” phenomenon has led to an influx of American visitors to the French capital. Even outside of the Emily loop, English is heard more frequently than French at cafes, and visits to the Paris region have increased 27% in the first four months of 2023 compared to the same period last year. In response to this surge in popularity, real-life Paris is working to address climate change with the installation of bike lanes and the expansion of its public transit system.

Instead of focusing on the fantasy and escapist aspects of the show, it would be beneficial to offer tourists a different kind of tour. A social services tour could showcase France’s free preschools, practically free universities, and universal healthcare system. This alternative model for running a country could provide an encouraging example for anxious Americans seeking inspiration from their travels.

Sources: