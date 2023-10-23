Hulu Brings Halloween Scares to Life with “Huluweeen: Now Screaming” Pop-up

Hulu is ready to take Halloween to the next level bringing some of its scariest movies and shows from the screen to real life. The streaming platform is hosting a horror pop-up event called “Huluweeen: Now Screaming,” which will take place from October 29-31 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

During this free event, attendees will have the opportunity to walk through scare zones that are inspired popular horror films and shows. Some of the featured titles include “Annabelle,” “The Boogeyman,” “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” “Goosebumps,” and “American Horror Story.”

The scare zones are divided into different levels of fear to cater to all audiences. Those who prefer a milder experience can explore the Scary Zone, which showcases the haunted Biddle house from the “Goosebumps” series. Expect jump scares, special effects, and eerie sounds that will send chills down your spine.

For fans of “American Horror Story,” the Very Scary Zone is a must-visit. Here, attendees can immerse themselves in the dark world of the series, surrounded costumes and accessories from iconic AHS characters like the Rubber Man and Twisty the Killer Clown.

But for the truly fearless, there’s the Very, Very Scary Zone. Inspired terrifying films such as “Annabelle,” “The Boogeyman,” and “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” this zone promises a heart-pounding experience. Brace yourself for encounters with terrifying dolls, dark rooms where the Boogeyman may lurk, and a possessed creature that will chase after you.

The “Huluweeen: Now Screaming” pop-up will run from 4-10:45 p.m. on October 29-31 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. While the event is free, it is encouraged to make reservations in advance. However, there will also be a standby line for those without reservations.

Join Hulu for a Halloween celebration like no other and immerse yourself in the spine-chilling worlds of your favorite horror movies and shows.

