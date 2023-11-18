How to Navigate the Temptation to Overspend: Insights from an Expert

We live in a society that always tells us to buy more, even when our bank accounts are stretched thin. The pressure to spend is especially intense during the holiday season. But what if there was a different approach? What if, instead of succumbing to the temptation to overspend, we learned to appreciate what we already have?

Allison Bornstein, a renowned stylist and the author of “Wear It Well: Reclaim Your Closet and Rediscover the Joy of Getting Dressed,” believes that just because we have the money doesn’t mean we have to spend it. Bornstein encourages her clients to work with their existing wardrobe and to be creative with their fashion choices.

In a society dominated influencer culture and the perception of “quiet luxury,” where expensive purchases are justified as a form of self-care, Bornstein’s message stands out. She challenges us to pause and consider whether we truly need the items we’re being bombarded with. Do we need those luxurious accessories, or are they merely a result of clever marketing?

So, how can we avoid the temptation to overspend? Consumer-savings expert Andrea Woroch suggests disconnecting from the noise. Unsubscribe from retail emails, turn off push notifications, and unfollow brands on social media. By reducing exposure to constant marketing, we can regain control of our spending habits.

Bornstein also recommends taking a moment before making a purchase. Add the item to a wish list and sleep on it. Resist the urge to buy something just because it’s on sale. If you didn’t want it at full price, you probably don’t truly need it. Instead, view sales as a bonus when you come across an item you genuinely desire.

FAQ

Why is it important to avoid overspending?

Overspending can lead to financial strain and contribute to long-term debt. It’s crucial to have control over our spending to maintain financial stability and avoid unnecessary stress.

How can unsubscribing from retail emails and unfollowing brands on social media help?

By disconnecting from constant marketing messages, we reduce the temptation to make impulse purchases. This allows us to make more deliberate and thoughtful decisions about where our money goes.

Why should we sleep on a purchase before making it?

Sleeping on a purchase gives us time to reflect on whether we truly need the item or if it’s just an impulse buy. It helps us avoid making decisions based on short-term excitement and allows us to determine whether the purchase aligns with our long-term goals and values.

How can we view sales as a bonus rather than a reason to buy?

Rather than seeing sales as an opportunity to acquire more, we should view them as an opportunity to save on items we genuinely want or need. By reframing our perspective, we can make more intentional and satisfying purchases.