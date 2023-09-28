Reddit Disallows Users from Opting Out of Ad Personalization

Reddit has made the decision to no longer allow its users to opt out of ad personalization based on their on-site activity. This change is part of a series of updates being made to Reddit’s privacy, advertising, and location settings. Jutta Williams, Reddit’s head of privacy, explained that the company asks for very little personal information and believes that this change will help them better predict which ads will be most relevant to users.

Williams assured users that the majority of Reddit users will not see any change to their ads, and those who had opted out of ad personalization in the past will not experience an increase in ads or have their activity shared with advertisers. She also stated that this update will not affect the way Reddit collects or shares data. There are some exceptions for select countries, although details about these exceptions have not been disclosed.

In addition to the changes in ad personalization, Reddit is also introducing the ability for users to see fewer ads from specific categories such as gambling, alcohol, weight loss, and dating. The tagging of these ads using machine learning may not be 100% accurate at first, but Reddit expects improvements over time.

This decision Reddit comes after the recent introduction of a new contributor program aimed at monetizing user engagement. The program allows content creators to earn real money from their contributions on the platform and is seen as Reddit’s attempt to follow the successful monetization strategies of other social media platforms.

Overall, these updates to ad personalization policies are part of Reddit’s broader strategy to increase the monetization of user activity on the platform.

Source: This article was generated the GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system, using data and APIs from the Benzinga Ecosystem.