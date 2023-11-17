Finding Creativity in AFL Fixture Releases

When it comes to the release of the AFL fixture for each season, it’s usually a straightforward affair, with a list of games, opponents, start times, and venues. However, the clubs have taken it upon themselves to inject some excitement and creativity into the process.

Taking notes from the NFL in the United States, where the schedule reveal is always a highly anticipated event, the AFL clubs have gone all out to make their fixture releases as exciting and engaging as possible.

The Adelaide Crows tapped into the popularity of Taylor Swift, using her hit song “Blank Space” as the backdrop for their fixture highlights video. A playful animation of club captain Jordan Dawson highlighted the key details, with only the confirmed information provided due to the fixture still being “floating” past round 16.

The Brisbane Lions, last year’s grand finalists, went for a cheesy approach. Teasing their fans with tweets about “something a bit cheesy,” they followed it up with a photo of a sumptuous cheese board and referred to their fixture as a “taste of 2024” dropping soon. Their video showcased a slow build of a cheese board, humorously connecting each match to different items on the board.

Collingwood, the reigning premiers, cleverly used an Ikea catalog theme for their fixture release, featuring cult figure Brayden Maynard on the cover. They kept it simple yet effective with the message, “New season, same great products.”

At the other end of the spectrum, Essendon took a more understated approach, focusing on a graphic representation of their opponents throughout the entire season rather than flashy videos or themes.

Each club found its unique way to connect with fans and generate excitement for the upcoming season. From Geelong featuring their young supporters singing opponent theme songs to Gold Coast openly admitting they borrowed the idea from an NFL team and St Kilda highlighting a specific timeslot important to the Saints, every club showcased their creativity and branding in new and exciting ways.

These innovative fixture releases not only give fans something to look forward to but also provide an opportunity for the clubs to strengthen their connection with the supporters and create a buzz around the upcoming games. It’s a refreshing twist on what is usually a mundane process, demonstrating that creativity can be found in even the smallest aspects of the AFL.

