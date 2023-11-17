New and Exciting Ways Clubs Unveiled the AFL 2024 Fixture

While AFL clubs might have felt it was just a simple list of games, they went above and beyond to make the release of the 2024 fixture as interesting and engaging as possible. Drawing inspiration from international sports leagues, clubs used their creativity and social media prowess to present their fixture in unique ways.

Adelaide Crows took inspiration from Taylor Swift, using her hit song “Blank Space” as their background music while highlighting the fixture highlights. The Brisbane Lions teased their fans with tweets about something cheesy, which led to a video presentation framed as a cheese board, with each match represented a different item. Carlton turned their fixture release into a “fixture reveal party,” incorporating cake-cutting moments to unveil matches against rival teams.

Collingwood cleverly designed their fixture presentation to resemble an Ikea catalogue, featuring cult figure Brayden Maynard on the cover. Essendon took a more understated approach, showcasing a graphical representation of their opponents throughout the season. Fremantle involved their supporters gathering rapid-fire reactions about each round’s opponent.

Geelong engaged with their younger fans organizing “Cats Idol,” where young supporters attempted to sing the theme songs of opposing teams. Gold Coast, paying homage to the NFL, hit the streets for vox-pops to gauge the level of footy knowledge in the area. Greater Western Sydney Giants showcased their fixture in poetic form, with player Cooper Hamilton going through opponents round-by-round. Hawthorn added a touch of creativity using charades to identify opponents for each round.

Melbourne’s eye-catching video, featuring each opponent in old-school style, received praise, although some fans couldn’t help but reference the team’s unfortunate exit from this year’s finals. North Melbourne kept it simple presenting their fixture details as a PlayStation video. Port Adelaide went for an impressive video with a stick-figure on a bicycle, symbolizing “riding into 2024.” Richmond incorporated a “Guess Who We’re Playing” video, similar to the Australian Open’s player reveals. St Kilda delivered a sharp message about a specific timeslot that holds great significance for the Saints.

Overall, AFL clubs embraced their creative sides and used social media to their advantage, making the release of the 2024 fixture a fun and interactive experience for fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where can I find the AFL 2024 fixture?



A: The AFL 2024 fixture can be found on the official AFL website at www.afl.com.au.

Q: What inspired the unique presentations of the fixture?



A: AFL clubs drew inspiration from various sources, including international sports leagues like the NFL and creative ideas from their own marketing teams.

Q: How did fans react to the creative presentations?



A: Fans generally responded positively to the creative presentations, as they added excitement and anticipation to the upcoming season.

Q: Will these innovative approaches continue for future fixture releases?



A: It is likely that AFL clubs will continue to explore new and unique ways to unveil their fixtures in the future to engage fans and generate excitement for the season ahead.