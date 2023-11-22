Embrace the Unconventional: Unveiling Unique Landmarks in Rural New Zealand

Looking beyond the well-known carrot in Ōhakune, it’s time for rural New Zealand to “Think Big” once again. As we move past the elections, it’s crucial to revitalize and celebrate the often-forgotten small rural towns that played a significant role in building this country. The key is to embrace unconventional landmarks that capture the essence of these communities and attract tourists.

Forget about replicating the big landmarks found in cities like Auckland and Wellington. Instead, we need to focus on highlighting the distinctive characteristics of our rural towns. Consider Hamilton, for example. While the Big Riff Raff Statue is quirky, it failed to celebrate the Waikato region effectively. Imagine a massive fog wall along State Highway 1 near Taupiri, reminiscent of those colorful PVC fly screen curtains from days gone. Driving through the fog would recreate the thrill of running through a bach door as a youngster. Anarchy on the roads? Perhaps. But that’s the beauty of it, as it mirrors the unpredictable nature of fog itself. “Waikato – don’t mist out!” could become the captivating tagline.

Sheffield, on the other hand, deserves an unconventional landmark that truly represents its essence. Let’s envision a giant pie, complete with a built-in breathalyzer. The police could ask visitors to blow onto the pie, creating an amusing interaction. Furthermore, if the giant pie emitted a mouth-watering mince and cheese aroma, it would entice visitors to stay longer. Move over Rotorua, Sheffield is serving up an olfactory experience too! This opens up possibilities for a Sheffield fragrance called “eau de pie.”

These examples demonstrate the potential for rural communities to think big and create captivating landmarks, even on a limited budget. It’s a time for innovation and repurposing existing assets to showcase what makes each town unique. For instance, Waihī could leverage its open-cast gold mine and embrace the slogan “Waihī: A BIG HOLE.” Of course, refinement might be necessary, but the idea holds promise. Let’s avoid any potential copyright issues with rock legends Mick Jagger and Keith Richards; they already have deep pockets.

In essence, rural New Zealand must wholeheartedly embrace the unconventional. It’s time to celebrate the quirks and charms of each town, igniting the curiosity of visitors from around the world. So, whether it’s a towering ciggy in Huntly or a monumental representation of another beloved aspect, every rural community has the ability to captivate and leave a lasting impression.

