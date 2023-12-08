Beloved Actor and Producer Keisha Nash Whitaker Passes Away at Age 51

In a heartbreaking announcement on Wednesday, Keisha Nash Whitaker, a renowned actor and producer, has sadly passed away at the age of 51. The news was shared her 25-year-old daughter, True Whitaker, on her Instagram Story. True lovingly paid tribute to her mother posting cherished photos from her younger years and expressing her eternal love for her.

Keisha Nash Whitaker will always be remembered as an extraordinary woman who not only left a lasting impact on her family but also on the entertainment industry. True Whitaker’s heartfelt message stated, “Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond. The most beautiful woman in the world… thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

It has been confirmed that Forest Whitaker, Keisha’s former husband and a renowned actor himself, follows True’s Instagram account. In light of this tragic news, USA TODAY reached out to Forest Whitaker’s representative for comment.

Keisha Nash Whitaker’s contributions to the film industry include her role in the 2004 film “Proud,” as credited on her IMDB page. During her marriage to Forest Whitaker, they welcomed two children together, True and Sonnet Whitaker, who is now 27. Keisha also had a daughter named Autumn from a previous marriage.

Forest Whitaker, an Emmy- and Academy Award-winning actor, and the founder and CEO of the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative, filed for divorce from Keisha in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple first met on the set of the film “Blown Away” in 1994 and were married for 22 years.

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Keisha Nash Whitaker, a talented individual who will be remembered for her contributions and the love she shared with her family. May she rest in peace.