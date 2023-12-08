Keisha Nash Whitaker, Former Spouse of Forest Whitaker, Passes Away at 51

Keisha Nash Whitaker, an actor and producer who was previously married to renowned actor Forest Whitaker for over two decades, has sadly passed away at the age of 51. The news of her untimely demise was shared her daughter, True Whitaker, on Wednesday through her Instagram Story.

True Whitaker expressed her profound grief and expressed her love for her mother posting nostalgic photos of Keisha during her younger years. Along with the images, she wrote a heartfelt message, bidding her mother farewell. She stated, “Goodbye mommy. I love you forever and beyond. The most beautiful woman in the world… thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

Forest Whitaker’s verified Instagram account follows True’s account, confirming their familial connection. USA TODAY has reached out to Forest Whitaker’s representative for further comments.

Keisha Nash Whitaker, credited on her IMDB page for her role in the 2004 film “Proud,” shared two children with Forest Whitaker — True Whitaker and Sonnet Whitaker, aged 25 and 27, respectively. Additionally, Keisha had a daughter named Autumn from a previous marriage.

Forest Whitaker, an acclaimed actor, Emmy- and Academy Award winner, and founder and CEO of the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative, filed for divorce from Keisha in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. Their union began after they met on the set of the film “Blown Away” in 1994 and lasted for an impressive 22 years.

This news comes as another loss in the entertainment industry, following the recent passing of other respected figures such as TV producer Norman Lear and Grammy-nominated singer Jean Knight. Today, we mourn the loss of Keisha Nash Whitaker, a talented individual who leaves behind a lasting impact on those who knew her.