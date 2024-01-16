Forest Department Official Suspended for Social Media Criticism

In a recent development, a forest department official has been suspended pending investigation for posting critical comments on social media. The official, Beat Forest Officer P.M Zakir Hussain of Thekkady range, came under fire for indirectly criticizing the state government’s public outreach program, ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’, and a newly appointed minister.

The suspension order was issued Periyar East Deputy Director Patil Suyog Subhash Rao, based on recommendations from Thekkady Range Forest Officer. Zakir Hussain allegedly posted his comments on Facebook and WhatsApp groups of forest department officers, which soon went viral.

The government’s public outreach program, ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’, aims to connect with the citizens of the state and address their concerns. However, Zakir Hussain’s post raised questions about the effectiveness and impact of the program.

While freedom of speech is a right that should be protected, it is important for government officials to exercise caution when expressing their opinions on social media platforms. Given the nature of their positions, their statements can have far-reaching consequences and may be seen as reflective of the government’s stance.

The suspension pending investigation will allow for a thorough assessment of the situation and ensure a fair and unbiased investigation. It is crucial to maintain the professionalism and integrity of government officials, particularly when it comes to their public statements.

This incident serves as a reminder of the growing importance of social media in the public sphere and the need for individuals to be mindful of the potential consequences of their posts. It also highlights the challenges faced governments and organizations in managing the online presence and behavior of their employees.