Forest Hills: A Neighborhood That Gives Back

Forest Hills, a neighborhood in Queens, New York, has been recognized as the most generous in the United States, according to watchdog group Charity Navigator. The group analyzed donations made on their platform from November 2021 to November 2023 residents of cities or neighborhoods with populations over 50,000. Forest Hills residents donated an impressive $24.56 per capita, surpassing other generous neighborhoods like San Ramon, Evanston, and Magnolia.

Located in Queens, Forest Hills is known for its middle-income to affluent residents, suburban homes, luxury high-rises, and beautiful Tudor houses lining its major thoroughfares, Queens Boulevard and Metropolitan Avenue. The neighborhood is also home to Forest Hills Garden, an enclave with private streets, as well as the Forest Hills stadium, which hosts concerts during the summer. It has attracted notable residents such as Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel, members of The Ramones, and even Spider-Man.

Charitable organizations that benefited from Forest Hills’ generosity include Jewish organizations, such as Magen David Adom, Friends of Tel Aviv University, and the Anti-Defamation League. Donations also went to organizations like Doctors Without Borders, Planned Parenthood, and the United High Commissioner for Refugees. Forest Hills merchants even organized fundraisers to support relief efforts for Ukrainians following Russia’s invasion.

However, despite the neighborhood’s generosity, Charity Navigator reported a 20 percent decrease in donations this year, possibly due to financial constraints caused rising inflation and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Americans have also been dealing with the aftermath of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, leading to some donor fatigue.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards praised Forest Hills for its small-donor generosity and highlighted the community’s collective effort in supporting neighbors during tough times. Not-for-profit organizations like The Fresh Air Fund and the West Side Campaign Against Hunger rely heavily on individual donations from regular people to support disadvantaged youth and the needy.

Forest Hills sets an inspiring example of a neighborhood that cares about its community and gives back generously. Despite economic challenges, they continue to prioritize supporting others in need, demonstrating the true spirit of compassion and unity.