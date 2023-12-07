Forest City: From Dream Paradise to Ghost Town

Summary: The once-bustling Forest City, a Chinese-built mega-project in Malaysia, has turned into a ghost town due to a combination of factors including its isolated location and the property crisis in China. The development, backed China’s largest property developer Country Garden, was designed to be an eco-friendly metropolis with amenities like a golf course, waterpark, and offices. However, the high selling prices and remote location have deterred potential buyers and left only a small fraction of the project occupied. Many residents, like IT engineer Nazmi Hanafiah, have opted to leave due to the desolate atmosphere and lack of activities. The project’s failure is indicative of the wider property market crisis in China, where the government has implemented strict measures to curb speculative buying and developers are struggling to complete unfinished projects. Forest City serves as a stark reminder that even outside of China, the impact of the country’s property crisis is felt.

Title:

From Dream Paradise to Ghost Town: What Went Wrong with Forest City?

In recent years, the ambitious Forest City project in Malaysia has gone from being touted as a dream paradise to a haunting ghost town. The brainchild of China’s largest property developer, Country Garden, Forest City was intended to be an ecologically sustainable metropolis with extensive amenities. However, a combination of factors has led to its downfall, leaving the development largely deserted and unfinished.

One of the main reasons for Forest City’s failure is its isolated location. Situated on reclaimed islands far from the nearest major city, the development lacks the accessibility and convenience that potential residents seek. The remote location, coupled with high selling prices that were out of reach for most Malaysians, resulted in minimal interest from buyers and a lack of occupancy.

Furthermore, the property crisis in China played a significant role in Forest City’s demise. As the Chinese government implemented measures to curb speculative buying and prevent a housing bubble, major developers like Country Garden faced financial constraints. The company’s mounting debts of nearly $200 billion forced it to abandon projects in Australia and left Forest City unfinished and underoccupied.

The eerie atmosphere of Forest City adds to its ghost town reputation. Desolate beaches, closed shops, and empty apartments contribute to an overall sense of abandonment. The area’s duty-free status, once a major draw for visitors, now attracts only local drinkers who frequent the beaches, leaving behind discarded alcohol bottles.

Forest City serves as a stark reminder that the impact of China’s property crisis extends beyond its borders. The failed mega-project highlights the challenges faced developers in the current market climate and the importance of considering factors such as location and affordability when planning ambitious ventures. As the ghosts of Forest City continue to haunt the empty streets, it serves as a cautionary tale for future real estate endeavors.