Forest City: A Failed Dream of Chinese Investment in Malaysia

Forest City, a massive Chinese-built housing complex in Johor, Malaysia, was once envisioned as a vibrant metropolis that would house nearly one million people. However, reality has shown a different story. Today, Forest City stands as a glaring reminder of China’s property crisis, with only 15% of the entire project built and just over 1% occupied.

The isolated location of Forest City, situated on reclaimed islands far from Johor Bahru, Malaysia’s nearest major city, has deterred potential tenants and earned the development the nickname “Ghost City.” The lack of amenities and activities in the area has made it unattractive to both locals and foreign buyers. The deserted beach features a dilapidated children’s playground, a rusting vintage car, and a stairway to nowhere. Signs warning against swimming due to crocodiles add to the eerie atmosphere.

The purpose-built shopping mall within Forest City is lined with closed shops and restaurants, resembling vacant construction sites. An empty children’s train endlessly circles the mall, playing the same song in Chinese. At night, Forest City becomes pitch dark, with only a handful of apartments illuminated in the towering buildings. It is truly difficult to believe that anyone actually resides in this desolate place.

Residents who have rented apartments in Forest City express their dissatisfaction with the development. They describe the eerie feeling of darkness and isolation, longing for more vibrant surroundings. Some even regret their investment and express disappointment that Forest City does not live up to the promised vision.

Forest City’s failure is not an isolated incident. China’s property market is currently in disarray, with government-imposed limits on borrowing developers leading to a cash crunch and unfinished projects. Country Garden, the largest property developer in China and the company behind Forest City, has suffered significant financial setbacks, including the abandonment of projects in Australia.

The tale of Forest City serves as a cautionary tale of the risks associated with massive Chinese investments abroad. The allure of investment and development often does not align with the reality on the ground, leaving broken promises and ghost towns in its wake.