Foreo Travel Retail Director Gary Leong Departs to Pursue New Challenges

Gary Leong, the Foreo Global Travel Retail Director, has left the company to seek new opportunities. During his time with Foreo, Leong played a significant role in the brand’s successful expansion in the travel retail sector, particularly in Hainan’s offshore duty-free market. With 22 years of experience in global retail, Leong is a seasoned professional with expertise in travel retail, luxury, beauty, and communications. Prior to joining Foreo, he held a position at Akris, a Swiss luxury fashion house. Leong is now open to new opportunities in the travel retail, beauty, luxury, or wines and spirits industries.

Gary Leong joined Foreo in October 2016 to establish and develop the Foreo Global Travel Retail division. Under his leadership, the brand’s distribution grew from 60 locations to 250 the end of 2019. Leong successfully expanded Foreo’s presence in Hainan’s offshore duty-free sector, resulting in ten counters for the brand and four additional counters for sister label FAQ.

Leong’s departure from Foreo was amicable, and he is now seeking fresh challenges and opportunities in his areas of expertise. With his extensive knowledge and experience in the travel retail industry, luxury goods, beauty, and communication sectors, Leong is well-positioned to make valuable contributions to new organizations.

For those interested in contacting Gary Leong, he can be reached at [email protected].