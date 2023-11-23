New Threats: Foreign Actors Profiling Canadians on Social Media

Foreign threat actors and foreign terrorist groups are exploiting the social media feeds of Canadians to profile individuals and spread misinformation, according to officials from Canada’s spy agency. Cherie Henderson, an assistant director with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), highlighted that these hostile foreign actors are not limiting their interference to election periods but are active every day.

The concern extends beyond election interference. Henderson also expressed worry about foreign terrorist organizations targeting young Canadians, taking advantage of the vulnerability and susceptibility of youth to recruit them.

The investigation conducted the House of Commons committee on access to information, privacy, and ethics aims to determine the extent to which personal information shared on social media platforms can end up in the hands of foreign governments. The banning of TikTok on government-issued devices further emphasizes the need for scrutiny, following warnings that the Chinese government could access user data.

While China remains one of the countries of concern, Henderson emphasized that other countries, including Russia, Iran, and North Korea, also pose significant threats. These foreign actors employ various tools, such as scraping of social media accounts, to target and influence individuals based on the information shared.

Sami Khoury, head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, expressed concern about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) foreign actors to amplify misinformation. AI algorithms are being leveraged to exploit suggestive algorithms, manipulate content, and create echo chambers that target unsuspecting viewers.

FAQs

How do foreign actors profile individuals on social media?

Foreign actors scrape social media accounts, collecting personal information and data shared individuals to create profiles that can be used to target and influence them.

Which countries pose a threat to Canada in terms of social media interference?

Countries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are among the top concerns due to their involvement in leveraging social media platforms for interference and spreading disinformation.

How can individuals protect their privacy online?

Individuals should be cautious about the information they share online, understanding the potential risks associated with storing and utilizing personal data. Awareness of privacy settings and being mindful of the content shared can help mitigate risks. Additionally, advocating for stronger privacy laws and regulations can provide further protection.