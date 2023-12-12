Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage: A Marvel of Engineering and Connectivity

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage, a remarkable cross-sea cluster project in China’s Guangdong province, is set to become a game-changer in the region’s transportation and economic landscape. Spanning approximately 24 kilometers, this project integrates bridges, islands, tunnels, and underwater interconnections, creating a vital link between the Guangdong Pilot Free Trade Zone and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

With its magnificent structure, the Zhongshan Bridge, located in the middle section of the passage, leaves a lasting impression on all who visit. The bridge’s vast, flat deck and towering main tower at Lingdingyang Bay showcase the impressive engineering feat. In fact, the Zhongshan Bridge sets multiple world records, including being the largest underwater steel box girder suspension bridge with the highest navigable clearance.

The construction of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage is well underway and is expected to open for traffic mid-2024. The project’s design ensures a service life of 100 years, with careful consideration given to accommodate future port development. To ensure smooth navigation for large ships, the bridge’s net navigation height will be increased to its current altitude.

Another significant feature of this project is the world’s first extra-long two-way eight-lane concrete submerged tunnel with a steel shell. This innovative structure, known for its width, depth, and underground placement, will enhance connectivity and further establish the passage as a critical transport link in the Pearl River Delta.

The strategic importance of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage cannot be overstated. As the only direct road connection between the two major urban agglomerations in the region, it strengthens the integration and development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao GBA. In addition, it serves as a crucial transportation link between the Guangdong Pilot Free Trade Zone and the GBA, facilitating smoother trade and investment flows.

Visionary plans are underway for the development of the Zhongshan Cuiheng New Area, located in the eastern region of the passage. Benefiting from its prime location and the historical opportunities provided the Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage, this new area aims to become an innovative, industrial, and talent hub on the west bank of the GBA. By 2035, it envisions transforming into a modern, international coastal city and serving as the city gateway for Zhongshan’s development.

As the Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage continues to take shape, it will not only be a marvel of engineering but also a vital artery of connectivity driving economic growth, trade, and collaboration in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao GBA and beyond.