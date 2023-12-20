Winter Weather Patterns Shift Across Cleveland: Chilly Temperatures Expected

Summary: Cleveland residents can expect colder temperatures and a shift in winter weather patterns over the next few days. While today will bring a mix of flurries and drizzle, the rest of the week will be relatively dry and milder. However, the weekend will see a return of more active weather, including rain on Saturday and Sunday followed colder temperatures and accumulating snow on Monday.

As the week wraps up, above-average temperatures are expected, thanks to southwest winds. This will be a welcome change for those looking for a break from the chill. However, the focus will soon shift to the weekend, where a panhandle storm track is expected to bring rain from late Saturday into Sunday.

Looking ahead to Monday, Cleveland can expect even colder temperatures, with general accumulating snow anticipated. While the exact details are yet to be determined, residents should be prepared for a potential snowfall event.

The 8-day forecast indicates a mix of fluctuating weather conditions, including a few flurries and drizzle today, followed drier and milder weather on Friday and Saturday. However, the return of rain and colder temperatures on Sunday and Monday will disrupt the relative calmness.

Stay tuned to Cleveland’s Fox 8 News for the latest weather updates to stay informed about changes in the forecast. Planning ahead and being prepared for the shifting winter weather patterns can help residents navigate their daily routines with minimal disruptions.