Ford Mustang Mach-E Excluded from EV Tax Credit as Regulations Tighten

A recent bulletin from Ford indicates that its electric Mustang Mach-E will no longer qualify for the federal EV tax credit starting January 1. This change is a result of the impending alterations to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which will introduce more restrictions on eligible vehicles.

One of the key changes in the upcoming regulations is the reduction of tax credits for EVs with battery components sourced from a “foreign entity of concern,” such as China. This move aims to bolster domestic manufacturing and establish a robust supply chain network within the United States.

Tesla has already announced that its Model 3 RWD and Long Range variants will lose $3,750 of the tax credit from January 1, but will still be eligible for the remaining $3,750. In line with these adjustments, Ford has informed dealers that it expects the Mach-E to be affected the new requirements, making it unlikely that any Mustang Mach-E models will qualify for the tax credit next year.

While Ford has not provided a specific reason for the Mach-E’s exclusion, it is believed to be linked to the use of CATL-supplied LFP batteries. However, the company does note that qualified customers can still benefit from a $3,750 credit if they make a purchase before the year-end, signaling an incentive for potential buyers.

Leasing options, on the other hand, will still allow customers to take advantage of the full $7,500 tax credit. Additionally, Ford has not indicated whether the changes will impact its electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, which saw record-breaking sales in November. All F-150 Lightning trims, except for the Platinum version priced above $80,000, remain eligible for up to $7,500 in savings.

With these imminent changes to the EV tax credit, interested buyers are urged to act swiftly if they wish to secure the tax incentives offered on Ford’s electric vehicles.