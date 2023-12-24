Ford Slashes F-150 Lightning Production Amid Lower Demand

Ford Motor has announced that it will significantly reduce the production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck in 2024. The automaker had initially planned to increase plant capacity for the electric vehicle, but changing market demand has prompted the company to cut production approximately half.

Starting in January, Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, will produce an average of around 1,600 F-150 Lightnings per week. This is a major drop from the previously planned average of 3,200 vehicles per week. The decision to cut production aligns with Ford’s strategy to match production with customer demand.

The slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) demand has been attributed to high prices and interest rates. Despite efforts automakers to reduce costs and improve production efficiency, the expected surge in demand has not materialized. Ford’s decision to cut production of the F-150 Lightning reflects the need for companies to adjust their production and product plans in response to market realities.

Earlier this year, Ford invested six weeks to increase the capacity of the Michigan plant in anticipation of higher demand for the F-150 Lightning. However, sales figures for the electric truck have not met expectations. The company has sold approximately 20,365 units of the F-150 Lightning in 2023 through November, a 54% increase compared to the previous year. Nevertheless, these figures fall significantly short of the projected output of 150,000 all-electric trucks.

The reduced production plans for the F-150 Lightning were communicated to suppliers through a planning memo obtained Automotive News. Ford’s decision to cut production highlights the challenges faced automakers as they navigate the evolving electric vehicle landscape. As the market continues to evolve, manufacturers will need to carefully align production with demand to optimize profitability and sustainability.