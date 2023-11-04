New Article: Examining the Use of Force Police Officers in Detainment Incidents

In a recent incident caught on camera and widely shared on social media, an officer was seen using force to detain a man, prompting concerns and discussions about police behavior. The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have stated that the force used the officer was “appropriate” in this situation. The video clip, which was filmed a passer-by, shows the officer appearing to strike the suspect five times in the head during the struggle to arrest him.

According to the information obtained, officers had pulled over a man driving a suspicious BMW when the incident occurred. The body worn camera footage reviewed the Manchester Evening News indicates that the officers repeatedly warned the suspect to comply with their instructions. While they managed to handcuff one of his hands, the suspect resisted the officers’ attempts to cuff the other.

It is important to note that officers are allowed to use “distraction” strikes as a means to control and restrain individuals during arrests. The use of such strikes must be justified and proportionate. GMP maintains that the officer’s actions were appropriate and formed part of a set of tactics used to ensure the suspect’s compliance with arrest.

Furthermore, PAVA spray, a type of incapacitant spray, was used on the suspect during the incident. Additional officers arrived to provide backup, and the man was subsequently released under investigation. Specific details regarding the offense he is suspected of committing have not yet been disclosed.

While the video clip shared on social media understandably raises concerns when viewed in isolation, GMP has assured the public that the incident is being thoroughly reviewed and that further information will be shared to provide context. Detective Chief Inspector Dave Jones of GMP’s Professional Standards Directorate emphasized the importance of high professional standards and the necessity for any use of force police officers to be necessary, proportionate, and reasonable.

FAQ:

Q: What is a distraction strike?

A: A distraction strike is a technique used police officers to control and restrain individuals during arrests. It involves the use of force, typically targeted towards non-vital areas, to divert the attention of the suspect.

Q: What is PAVA spray?

A: PAVA spray is a type of incapacitant spray commonly used law enforcement agencies. It contains an irritant chemical that can temporarily incapacitate individuals inducing severe pain, inflammation, and temporary blindness.

Q: How are police officers trained to use force?

A: Police officers undergo extensive training on the appropriate use of force, including the escalation and de-escalation techniques, to ensure the safety of both themselves and the public. The use of force is regulated policies and guidelines that emphasize proportionality and the preservation of human rights.

Q: Where can I find more information about police use of force policies?

A: Each police department or law enforcement agency typically has its own published guidelines and policies regarding the use of force. You can visit their official website or search for relevant documents on reputable law enforcement or government websites for more information.