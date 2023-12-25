Taking a Deeper Look into the World of Celebrities

In a year full of notable achievements and business ventures, some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry shared their insights and experiences with Forbes reporters. From musicians to models, actors, and influencers, these A-listers shed light on what it takes to be successful and how they continue to thrive.

One such star is Bad Bunny, who not only captivates audiences with his music but is also making a mark as a budding mogul. From music to shoe design and even supporting local sports, Bad Bunny’s influence goes beyond entertainment. In an exclusive interview, he revealed that his collaborations are not solely motivated money, but rather a genuine love for the brand and a respect for his creativity.

Another celebrity making waves in the business world is supermodel Kendall Jenner. Following in the footsteps of her sisters, Kendall recently launched her own tequila brand, 818. She shared with Forbes how this venture allowed her to find her own identity, stepping away from being a part of someone else’s vision. Despite the competition in the celebrity tequila market, Jenner remains motivated to constantly improve and deliver the best product.

Musician Pharrell Williams is also using his influence and resources to make a difference. Through his foundation, Black Ambition, he is supporting black and Hispanic entrepreneurs providing them with opportunities and financial support. Williams emphasizes the need for real change and equity, not just equality, in today’s society.

Not all celebrities are venturing into the alcohol industry. Singer Michael Bublé has taken inspiration from his Italian heritage to create his own whiskey brand, Fraser & Thompson. Bublé’s childhood memories of his grandfather making homemade wine sparked his interest in craft spirits. From his stories about whiskey to his encounter with a polar bear, Bublé shares his journey into the spirits business.

These are just a few examples of the diverse talents and ventures that celebrities are pursuing. Whether it’s reinventing what it means to be a celebrity like Dylan Mulvaney or expanding their creative pursuits like Halsey with their makeup line, celebrities are showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit and making a lasting impact beyond their primary fields.

As we continue to see celebrities break boundaries and explore new opportunities, it’s clear that their influence goes far beyond the entertainment world. From supporting local communities to advocating for change, these A-listers are using their platforms to make a difference and inspire others to do the same.