WhatsApp Update: Changes to Google Drive Storage

Summary: WhatsApp has begun counting chat and media backups towards users’ Google Drive storage limits. While this change has been expected for some time, it is now being reported users in WhatsApp’s beta testing program. Previously, only iPhone users experienced this limitation, with their backups counting towards the 5GB limit on iOS. However, Android users will soon face the same restriction, as WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, plans to enforce this change for all Android users in the first half of 2024. To address this issue, WhatsApp has provided alternative options for users who want to preserve their Google Drive storage space.

If you’re concerned about your WhatsApp backups taking up valuable Google Drive gigabytes, there are a couple of solutions available. Firstly, you can opt to make local backups and utilize the built-in WhatsApp Chat Transfer tool to seamlessly transfer your data to a new device. This way, you won’t have to rely on Google Drive for storage.

Alternatively, you can choose to only back up your text messages while excluding media files. By doing this, you can minimize the storage space needed for your backups while still maintaining your important conversations.

While it may be inconvenient for some users to have their WhatsApp backups counted towards their Google Drive storage limits, this change brings WhatsApp for Android in line with the iOS version. Additionally, it’s worth noting that the free storage tier for Google accounts is 15GB, which provides ample storage for most users’ needs.

To ensure a smooth transition, Meta plans to notify users 30 days before the enforcement of this change. This notification will appear as a banner in the app’s Chat Backup settings, allowing users to prepare accordingly and explore their backup options.

In conclusion, WhatsApp is implementing a change that counts chat and media backups towards Google Drive storage limits for Android users. This alignment with the iOS version will help streamline the backup process across different platforms. Users can explore alternative backup options or selectively back up their text messages to optimize their storage usage.