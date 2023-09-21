Tinned Seafood Takes Center Stage on Charcuterie Boards, Thanks to TikTok

Canned seafood is gaining popularity as an essential component of charcuterie boards, thanks to the influence of TikTok. The social media platform has sparked interest in tinned fish with videos showcasing people opening colorful cans and pairing them with other charcuterie elements. This trend has led to an increase in consumption and the exploration of various canned fish flavors.

Robert McGinnis, intrigued these videos, decided to try this newfound culinary trend himself. He documented his tasting experiences on TikTok, aiming to help others navigate the diverse world of tinned fish. McGinnis, like many others, was drawn to the vast array of flavors and the excitement of trying something new.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven Americans to incorporate more canned seafood into their diets, although this food staple has been popular in other parts of the world for centuries. TikTok has fueled this interest, with videos showcasing tinned fish date nights, reviews, and meal ideas. Restaurants have started including tinned fish on their menus, and a tinned fish market has even opened in Times Square. Alongside this growing trend, vegan options, subscription services, and cookbooks dedicated to tinned fish have emerged.

The influence of TikTok has led to increased sales for tinned fish brands like Scout, with their products now available in 6,000 stores across the United States and Canada. While many brands offer affordable options, some enthusiasts are willing to pay a premium price for premium tins.

Canned seafood not only offers convenience and affordability, but it also fits the shift in eating habits as people are turning snacks into meals. The umami flavors of tinned fish, as well as the sustainability aspect, contribute to its appeal. The designs on the tins, similar to craft beer cans, add another layer of attractiveness, making them great travel souvenirs.

Overall, tinned seafood has become an approachable luxury and a statement of personal identity for many. With the influence of TikTok and the growing interest in sustainability and unique flavors, the tinned fish market continues to thrive.

Definitions:

– Charcuterie board: A platter filled with a variety of cured meats, cheeses, condiments, and other accompaniments.

– Umami: A savory taste that is characteristic of foods such as meat, mushrooms, and aged cheeses.

