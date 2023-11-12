Vulnerable Girls in West Bengal: The Harsh Reality of Child Marriage

In the remote villages of West Bengal, India, the prevalence of child marriage persists, with nearly half of the girls in the rural areas getting married before they reach the age of 18. This alarming fact, revealed the National Family Health Survey, sheds light on the vulnerability of young girls in the region.

The extreme poverty and cultural norms that “shelter” children in West Bengal exacerbate the issue. According to anti-trafficking activist Pallabi Ghosh, these circumstances leave young girls susceptible to being trafficked and married off at a young age. Girls are often forced into the role of caregiver for their younger siblings, deprived of parental love and attention while their parents work to make ends meet. Consequently, they seek love and affection elsewhere, usually on their phones and through online interactions.

Ghosh shared the case of a girl who met a boy online and was lured his dyed hair and a simple gesture of buying her a cold drink. Devoid of exposure to the outside world, these girls quickly place their trust in strangers.

Complicating matters further, economically disadvantaged families in India often hesitate to report the disappearance of their daughters. Filing a First Information Report (FIR) is seen as a daunting task due to fear and lack of trust in local police authorities. This reluctance hinders the investigation process and makes it easier for human traffickers to operate with impunity.

Prodeepa’s story, a survivor of child marriage, highlights the struggles faced these girls. Coerced into marriage, sexually abused, and held against her will for an entire week, her experience reflects the harsh reality of child marriage.

Despite efforts to seek justice, Prodeepa and her family have encountered numerous obstacles. The perpetrator, belonging to an affluent family, remains free without facing any repercussions. The promised legal aid from an NGO was later withdrawn, leaving Prodeepa and her family with little hope for justice.

Furthermore, the rehabilitation centers for child survivors of sexual abuse in East Midnapore are operated NGOs, which hinder accessibility and support for victims and their families. Prodeepa’s family, unaware of the official procedures, struggled to navigate the system and spent limited time with her during her stay at a government-approved center.

This heart-wrenching story begs the question: Why are these vulnerable individuals, trapped in a cycle of poverty, invisible to those in power? Bidisha, Prodeepa’s mother, wonders if it is because they are poor.

The fight against child marriage in West Bengal requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of poverty, challenges cultural norms, and amplifies the voices of the most marginalized. Initiatives that provide education, awareness, and support to vulnerable girls and their families are crucial in breaking the cycle of child marriage and promoting a brighter future for these young individuals.

FAQs

Q: What is the prevalence of child marriage in West Bengal, India?

A: Approximately half of the girls in rural West Bengal get married before the age of 18 according to the National Family Health Survey.

Q: Why are girls from West Bengal particularly vulnerable to being trafficked and married off?

A: Extreme poverty and the cultural practice of “sheltering” children make girls in West Bengal susceptible to trafficking and early marriages.

Q: How do girls in West Bengal end up trusting strangers online?

A: Due to limited exposure to the outside world and seeking love and attention, girls often form relationships with strangers online.

Q: Why do economically challenged families hesitate to report their missing daughters?

A: Fear and lack of trust in local police authorities often discourage economically challenged families from filing reports.

Q: What challenges do child marriage survivors face in seeking justice?

A: Legal aid and rehabilitation support can be insufficient or withdrawn, hindering the pursuit of justice for child marriage survivors.