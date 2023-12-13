Netflix Releases Comprehensive Engagement Report Showcasing Viewer Trends

Netflix has responded to criticisms regarding its lack of transparency about content performance publishing a comprehensive report titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report.” The streaming giant plans to release this report twice a year, providing the world with insights into viewer preferences and trends.

Covering a six-month period, the report includes data on over 18,000 titles, representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix, and approximately 100 billion hours of content. This move aims to address concerns about Netflix’s secretive approach inviting users and industry experts to gain a deeper understanding of the platform’s viewership patterns.

The report also reveals the top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix between January and June 2023. Topping the list is “The Night Agent: Season 1,” with a staggering 812.1 million hours viewed. Other popular shows include “Ginny & Georgia: Season 2,” “The Glory: Season 1,” and “Wednesday: Season 1.”

Netflix acknowledges that over 60% of titles released during this period made regular appearances on their weekly Top 10 lists. The report highlights several noteworthy trends, such as the popularity of both returning favorites like “Ginny & Georgia” and new series like “The Night Agent” and “The Glory.” It also emphasizes the significant audience size across various genres, including films.

Moreover, the report recognizes the demand for non-English stories, which accounted for 30% of all viewing. Additionally, it highlights the staying power of titles on Netflix, which can continue to attract viewers long after their initial premiere. An example of this is “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which debuted in late 2022 but still garnered 80 million hours viewed between January and June 2023.

Netflix emphasizes that the success of their content is not solely determined hours viewed but also the audience’s response to it. They prioritize the thrill and engagement experienced viewers over sheer quantity. By embracing transparency through the publication of this report, Netflix aims to provide valuable insights to its users and foster a better understanding of the platform’s viewing trends.

To access the full report, click here.