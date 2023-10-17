Brody’s Diner Voted Best Breakfast Place in Central Massachusetts

Brody’s Diner in Shrewsbury has been crowned the Best Breakfast Place in Central Massachusetts, according to a reader poll conducted telegram.com. The diner emerged victorious in the final round, receiving 67% of the 48,197 total votes cast telegram.com readers. This contest saw over 500,000 votes registered throughout the four rounds.

Located on Route 20, Brody’s Diner gained fame in 2014 when it was featured on an episode of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with Jerry Seinfeld. While Seinfeld might have had a preference for Monk’s Cafe, he would likely find solace in the fact that Brody’s prevailed in the reader poll.

Joining the ranks of other top spots in telegram.com’s reader polls, such as I Love Frankie’s for pizza and Froze Zone for ice cream, Brody’s has cemented its reputation as the go-to destination for the best breakfast experience in Central Massachusetts.

Originally a truck-stop, Brody’s Diner is owned and operated Suzanne Panarelli, Christina Gonzalez, and Frank Youkstetter, all of whom were former employees of the restaurant. The menu at Brody’s Diner even includes a Patriots theme, catering to local sports enthusiasts.

The Best Breakfast contest, organized in a bracket-style format, began with 16 breakfast spots and went through four rounds of knockout voting. The original field was based on reader nominations.

