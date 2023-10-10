The Challenges of LGBTQIA Surrogacy in China

Chinese LGBTQIA prospective parents are turning to online surrogacy services to fulfill their dreams of having children. However, the lack of explicit legal provisions for surrogacy in the country, combined with increasing censorship of LGBTQIA content on the internet, poses significant challenges to accessing reliable information.

Surrogacy in China exists in a gray zone, as it is neither explicitly permitted nor prohibited law. While a draft revision of China’s Population and Family Planning Law in 2015 initially included a provision explicitly outlawing surrogacy, it was eventually removed in the final version. As a result, there are no reliable statistics available to assess the size of the surrogacy industry in China.

According to some reproductive consultants, there are 200-300 surrogacy companies in Guangzhou alone, making it one of the industry’s hubs. These consultants claim that Beijing’s policy shift to increase the country’s birth rate has resulted in authorities turning a blind eye towards surrogacy. However, other consultants believe this claim lacks evidence and suggest that there is an ongoing crackdown on LGBTQIA surrogacy.

The censorship of queer content on the Chinese internet further complicates the situation for prospective parents. Researching queer surrogacy requires using coded language and navigating platforms like WeChat and Douyin carefully. Queer families documenting their journeys on Douyin often refer to themselves using alternative terms to avoid censorship.

The lack of reliable information leaves prospective parents vulnerable to scams and other risks. Without trusted sources, they may be unable to discern between reputable surrogacy companies and those with ulterior motives. Additionally, surrogacy contracts are not legally enforceable in China, meaning parents may have no means of recourse if a company fails to fulfill its obligations or if the birth mother refuses to relinquish the child.

The challenges faced LGBTQIA prospective parents in China highlight the need for clearer legal regulations and access to unbiased information. Creating a supportive environment for queer families requires addressing the legal and social barriers they currently face.

