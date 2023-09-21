Netflix Cracks Down on Password Sharing to Boost Ad Revenue

Netflix is implementing measures to curb password sharing as it looks to increase its ad revenue. As the company launches its cheaper ad-supported tier, it aims to force users who previously shared passwords to sign up for their own accounts. This move comes as a result of the growing influence of ad dollars on non-advertising companies. However, the crackdown on password sharing is not solely motivated revenue generation. The practice disrupts the identity set and compromises campaign effectiveness.

Previously, Netflix had been lenient with password sharers as its focus was on scaling distribution and attracting more attention. By allowing the sharing of passwords, it could ensure rapid user growth. However, with the shift towards a more ad-supported model, this strategy is no longer sustainable. Implementing stricter measures on password sharing is seen as a way to encourage individuals to subscribe independently and contribute to the company’s ad revenue.

It is anticipated that most users will not abandon the platform completely, but rather choose to sign up for the tier with ads. This allows Netflix to monetize its user base more effectively. Furthermore, addressing the issue of password sharing helps to maintain accurate user identities, which is crucial for targeted advertising. When multiple people use one account, it becomes challenging to track viewership and deliver effective campaigns.

The crack down on password sharing is a sign of Netflix adapting its business practices to align with its evolving revenue model. By encouraging individual subscriptions and ensuring authentic user identities, the company aims to maximize the effectiveness of its advertising efforts.

Sources: The Drum