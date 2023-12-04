Teaching Young Children the Concept of Sharing: A Journey of Social Development

For every parent of young children, it’s no secret that sharing isn’t something that comes naturally to most kids. However, it plays a crucial role in their social development. Shani Higham, an experienced preschool teacher, has spent eight years on the ground with young kids, helping them navigate the challenges of sharing.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children under the age of 3 struggle to understand the concept of sharing. Higham explains that expecting a 3-year-old to grasp the idea of sharing is comparable to asking a 2-month-old to walk—they simply don’t comprehend it. As an educator, Higham has employed creative methods, such as incorporating music and actions, to help children aged 2 to 4 comprehend sharing. Remarkably, within just two weeks, the kids are able to remember and apply these lessons.

Kimberli Berrett, a clinician at The Children’s Center, confirms that young children and toddlers are inherently self-centered, making learning to share a challenging task. Caregivers play a vital role in supporting children as they learn this important skill. Berrett emphasizes that adults should model sharing behavior and provide emotional support to children, validating their feelings and helping them work through difficult emotions.

Children as young as 2 years old can begin to learn the concept of taking turns, making it a great first step in understanding the wants and needs of others. Higham asserts that once a few children in her class master sharing, others are likely to follow suit, as younger children often learn from their peers.

In conclusion, teaching young children the concept of sharing requires patience, creativity, and a supportive environment. By incorporating interactive techniques and providing emotional validation, caregivers can guide children through the journey of social development and lay the foundation for positive social interactions in the future.

