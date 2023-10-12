Fundraiser Highlights Filipino Migrant Center’s Advocacy Efforts

The Filipino Migrant Center is hosting its annual adobo cook-off fundraiser, titled “Kwento Natin: Raise Our Voices,” to raise awareness about wage theft, anti-Asian hate, and the safety of domestic workers. The event aims to honor the resilience of workers who have shared their stories of struggle and inspired others to fight for justice.

Based in Long Beach, the Filipino Migrant Center is dedicated to supporting Filipino Americans in the South Bay through organization, education, and mobilization of low-income communities. The adobo cook-off contest will be judged “Master Chef” competitor Ralph Degala and will feature storytelling and awards for community members, including anti-Asian hate crime survivors Nicanor “Nikki” Arriola and Nerissa Roque.

Adobo, a marinated dish of meat, seafood, or vegetables, is a staple in Filipino cuisine. The cook-off will raise funds for the center’s services and programs, including the newly established Emergency Services Fund, which provides immediate assistance to those affected domestic violence or anti-Asian hate.

General admission to the cook-off is $50, with discounted rates available for students, seniors, and workers. Children ages 6 to 12 can attend for $15, while kids 5 and under are admitted free of charge. More information and tickets can be found on the Filipino Migrant Center’s website.

In addition to the cook-off, the New Hope Grief Community, a local nonprofit supporting bereaved children and families, will host a grief camp event. The camp offers activities such as archery, art, hiking, and family team-building exercises aimed at providing emotional connection, healing, and hope for those who have lost a loved one. The camp, open to anyone dealing with grief, requires advanced registration due to limited availability. Thanks to community donations, the cost per family is a flat rate of $150.

