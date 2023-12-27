Trolls Target Mitch Kenny on Social Media

Summary: Mitch Kenny, a popular rugby league player, recently fell victim to cyberbullying on social media platforms. Trolls targeted Kenny after his Instagram account posted about long waiting lines on Boxing Day.

Mitch Kenny, a well-known professional rugby league player, has been subjected to online abuse and harassment after a post on his Instagram account sparked outrage among social media users. The post, which mentioned the long queues experienced on Boxing Day, was taken out of context trolls who used the opportunity to attack and berate the young athlete.

The comments section of Kenny’s post quickly became flooded with derogatory and derogatory remarks. Some trolls, hiding behind the anonymity of social media, went as far as to make personal attacks on Kenny’s appearance and abilities as a rugby player.

Unfortunately, this incident highlights the pervasive issue of cyberbullying in our society. Behind the safety of computer screens, individuals feel emboldened to engage in abusive behavior towards others.

Kenny has yet to respond publicly to the trolls, but his fans and supporters have rallied around him, praising his resilience and urging him to ignore the negativity. Many have also called for stronger measures to combat online harassment and protect individuals from such attacks.

In the age of social media, it is essential to remember the impact our words can have on others. It’s crucial to promote positivity and kindness online, rather than using the platforms as tools for bullying and harassment. It is high time that social media companies and authorities take a firmer stance against cyberbullying, creating a safer online environment for all users.