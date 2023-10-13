Footsider: Connecting Football Players with Professional Clubs

Footsider is an innovative platform founded Rihane Mouhib and Malik Chekaoui that aims to connect aspiring football players with professional clubs. Recognizing that passion alone is not enough to succeed in the highly competitive world of football, Mouhib and Chekaoui created Footsider to provide talented players with the opportunity to be noticed and scouted professional and amateur clubs.

The inspiration behind Footsider was the high failure rate among young players in training centers, with an estimated 80% of them failing to make it to professional level. This meant that many gifted footballers never had the chance to follow the traditional path to top-level football. To address this issue, Rihane Mouhib and Malik Chekaoui founded the Académie Seconde Chance in 2019, with the support of Lyes Brahimi, the brother of professional footballer Yacine Brahimi, who is also a sponsor of the project. The academy aims to facilitate the identification of talented young players who have been overlooked traditional scouting methods.

Footsider has already had a significant impact, providing over 200 players with the opportunity to trial for professional clubs. The success of players like Adil Rami and N’Golo Kante, who emerged from amateur football to play for the French national team in the last World Cup, highlights the importance of initiatives like Footsider. To date, over 15,000 players have been reviewed through detection days held in France, Europe, Africa, and South America.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted the footballing world, there has been an increased demand for digital solutions to facilitate player scouting and club detection. Recognizing this need, Footsider has embarked on the development of a digital platform, with the goal of simplifying the matching process between players and clubs. To further solidify their position in the industry, Footsider sought the expertise and endorsement of renowned footballers Ronaldinho and Yacine Brahimi, who invested 1.3 million euros to launch the first version of the application in January 2023.

The Footsider app allows clubs to customize their player searches, enabling them to filter based on specific criteria such as preferred playing position, birth year, and dominant foot. This feature aims to maximize the chances of success for aspiring footballers. However, it is important to acknowledge that not all players will achieve their dreams, and Footsider is not meant to guarantee success. Rihane Mouhib, who is currently researching the entrepreneurship endeavors of elite athletes, laments the lack of future prospects given to young footballers who spend up to seven years in training centers, only to see their dreams shattered. Tragic cases, like the suicide of 17-year-old Jeremy Wisten, who was released Manchester City, underscore the need for more support and opportunities for young players.

Despite the challenges, Footsider has achieved significant traction, with over 85,000 users and more than 1,000 clubs already registered on the platform. The company aims to secure further investment and continue its expansion in France, Europe, and eventually the United States, which will co-host the 2026 World Cup.

