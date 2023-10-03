St. John Bosco Dominates Santa Margarita in Trinity League Opener

St. John Bosco showcased a dominant performance in their Trinity League opener, defeating Santa Margarita with a score of 42-7. The Braves’ running game outshined their passing game for the first time this season, with a total of 248 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries. Senior running back Chauncey Sylvester led the team with 83 rushing yards and three touchdowns, followed senior running back Cameron Jones with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Jeremy Lenore also contributed with 22 rushing yards.

On the passing side, senior quarterback Caleb Sanchez completed 20 of 30 passes for 175 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The victory puts St. John Bosco at a 5-1 season record, and they will now prepare to face Servite in their upcoming game.

In contrast, Servite suffered a 49-0 loss to Mater Dei in their previous game. While the Friars were able to limit Mater Dei to only 84 rushing yards and one touchdown, they struggled against their passing game, allowing 341 passing yards and six touchdowns. Mater Dei’s quarterback, Elijah Brown, threw for nearly 300 yards and proved to be a formidable threat to Servite’s defense.

The next game for St. John Bosco will be against Servite, followed a highly anticipated matchup against Mater Dei. Both St. John Bosco and Mater Dei are ranked in the top 10 of CalPreps’ CIF Southern Section rankings, further highlighting the significance of their upcoming clash.

Bellflower’s Wing-T Offense Leads to Victory

Bellflower’s Wing-T offense continues to thrive as senior running back Tristan Green delivered an exceptional performance, scoring five touchdowns in the team’s 44-21 win against Gahr in their Mid-Cities League opener. Green’s impressive game follows senior Marvin Williams’ six-touchdown game in their previous victory against Whittier.

The win gives the Buccaneers a strong position to secure one of the Mid-Cities League’s automatic playoff berths. However, their toughest challenge in league play awaits them against Paramount. Paramount, previously in the Gateway League, holds a formidable reputation and will provide a true test for Bellflower. Despite this, Bellflower remains confident in their offensive prowess and will continue to rely on their successful Wing-T offense.

Up next, Bellflower will face Firebaugh in a crucial game to maintain their dominance in the league.

CalPreps Rankings and Playoff Projections

The CalPreps rankings, which play a role in determining the playoff divisions at the end of the regular season, currently position Jordan higher than Lakewood, despite Lakewood’s 24-13 victory over Jordan. Jordan holds the 102nd rank, while Lakewood follows closely at 103rd. Both teams are projected to be Division 7 playoff contenders.

Furthermore, St. Anthony secured a thrilling overtime win against St. Pius X-St. Matthias in their Del Rey League opener. Despite the win, St. Pius X remains ranked higher compared to St. Anthony. St. Pius X is ranked 130th, while St. Anthony sits at 144th.

The CalPreps rankings consider factors such as strength of schedule and opponents’ win-loss records in determining a team’s rank. As the season progresses, teams will continue to battle for higher positions in the rankings in hopes of securing favorable playoff divisions.

