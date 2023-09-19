St. John Bosco Football Coach Remains Focused on Championships Despite Loss

St. John Bosco football coach Jason Negro is not discouraged his team’s recent upset loss to Kahuku. Despite the setback, Negro remains steadfast in his team’s goal to win three championships this season. The defeat has only served to motivate the Bosco Braves to work harder and improve as a football team.

Negro stands his decision to schedule challenging nonleague games, including the matchup against Kahuku. He believes that pushing his team to face tough opponents will make them better in the long run. He is not afraid to embrace the challenges that come with a difficult schedule, even if it means risking a loss.

The Braves had a successful nonleague season, going 4-1 against out-of-state opponents. They are still in contention for the Trinity League title, the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship, and the CIF State Open Division championship. Negro believes that these goals are still within reach and that his team has the ability to achieve them.

Losing to Kahuku has allowed the Braves to identify areas in which they need improvement. Negro believes that sometimes, teams can learn more from losses than from victories. This defeat has provided them with an opportunity to address their weaknesses and strive for improvement. The team is determined to fix their mistakes and become a better football team in the future.

Despite dropping in CalPreps’ rankings after the loss, the Braves remain focused on their upcoming Trinity League opener against Santa Margarita. They are determined to bounce back and continue their pursuit of championships.

