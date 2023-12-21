UEFA Responds to European Court Ruling on Super League

Following the recent ruling the European Court of Justice, UEFA, the governing body for football in Europe, emphasized that the court’s decision does not imply an endorsement or validation of the proposed Super League. UEFA clarified that the ruling instead highlights a pre-existing gap within its framework, which has already been addressed since June 2022.

The European Court of Justice found that FIFA and UEFA had violated EU law imposing rules that required their approval for any new interclub football project, such as the Super League, and prohibited clubs and players from participating in these competitions. Although the court declared these rules unlawful, it clarified that the ruling does not automatically authorize the Super League project, but rather signifies that FIFA and UEFA have been “abusing a dominant position” in the football market.

UEFA expressed confidence in its new rules, assuring that they comply with all relevant European laws and regulations. It stated that it remains committed to upholding the European football pyramid and ensuring that it serves the broader interests of society. UEFA aims to shape the future of European football club competition collectively with national associations, leagues, clubs, fans, players, coaches, EU institutions, governments, and partners.

The Super League, which was launched in April 2021 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs as a direct competitor to UEFA’s Champions League, faced significant backlash from fans and governing bodies. Within 48 hours, nine of the 12 clubs, including six English Premier League teams, withdrew from the project. Currently, only Real Madrid and Barcelona have not officially abandoned the Super League, with Juventus withdrawing in July.

Despite the court’s ruling, UEFA remains steadfast in safeguarding the solidarity-based European football pyramid against the threat of breakaways, relying on both European and national laws. Through collaboration with stakeholders, UEFA aims to uphold the established European sports model and ensure the future viability of European football competitions.