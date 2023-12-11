West Bromwich Albion Takes Firm Action Against Supporter Over Social Media Post

West Bromwich Albion football club has taken decisive action against a supporter who made a derogatory post on social media regarding the late Bradley Lowery. Following their defeat to Sunderland, the club swiftly suspended the individual responsible for the post and has indicated that a lifetime ban may be implemented. The police are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

Bradley Lowery, a young Sunderland fan who tragically lost his life to neuroblastoma in 2017, was known for his inspiring journey and the millions he raised for charity. Many considered him an inspiration, including the football community, where he served as a mascot for both England and his favorite team, Sunderland.

The vile social media post in question occurred after West Brom’s 2-1 loss to Sunderland in the Championship. The club released a statement expressing their shock and disgust at the content of the post, offering their apologies to Sunderland AFC and the Lowery family.

Incidents like these are not isolated occurrences, as demonstrated a similarly distasteful incident last month involving a Sheffield Wednesday fan mocking Bradley Lowery during a match. In that case, the perpetrator received a suspended prison sentence and a five-year ban from all football stadiums.

Gemma Lowery, Bradley’s mother, shared how deeply such acts affect her family. She described the intentional nature of the actions and the lack of remorse displayed those responsible. In response to the previous incident, Sheffield Wednesday fans rallied together to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which supports affected families.

While West Bromwich Albion’s suspension of the supporter and potential lifetime ban serves as a strong stance against such behavior, it is imperative that the football community continues to work towards creating an environment of respect and inclusivity for all fans. Acts of hate and disrespect have no place within the beautiful game.