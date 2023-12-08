Netflix’s Psychological Thriller “Fool Me Once” Unveils Trailer

Netflix has released the highly anticipated trailer for its latest psychological thriller, “Fool Me Once,” based on the novel renowned author Harlan Coben. Starring an ensemble cast including Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Dino Fetscher, this series promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. While the show draws inspiration from Coben’s work, it takes a fresh and unique approach to the source material.

The plot revolves around Maya (Keegan), a woman struggling to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Armitage). Plagued grief and confusion, Maya installs a nanny-cam to ensure the safety of her young daughter. Unexpectedly, she discovers a man she recognizes inside her own home. To her shock, it is her supposedly deceased husband, Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Akhtar), leading the investigation into Joe’s murder.

“Fool Me Once” marks another collaboration between Netflix and Coben, following successful adaptations like “The Stranger,” “Safe,” and “Stay Close.” The streaming platform has continued to invest in Coben’s gripping storytelling, captivating audiences worldwide with his thrilling narratives.

Produced Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street, known for their work on ITV’s “After the Flood” and the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series “Dead Hot,” “Fool Me Once” showcases a stellar cast and a team of accomplished creators. Shindler, a long-time collaborator of Coben, serves as executive producer alongside Coben, Danny Brocklehurst, and Richard Fee, ensuring a compelling and immersive viewing experience.

With its suspenseful plot and talented cast, “Fool Me Once” is poised to be another gripping addition to Netflix’s impressive lineup of psychological thrillers. Prepare to be fooled, surprised, and captivated as the series takes viewers on a thrilling journey into the depths of deceit, secrets, and redemption.