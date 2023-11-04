Social Media Food Vlogger Tragically Found Dead in Kochi Home

In a shocking turn of events, popular social media food vlogger Rahul N Kutty, known for his exploration of Kochi’s culinary delights, was discovered dead in his Madavanna house on Saturday morning. While initial reports suggested that he was found hanging, further details surrounding the incident are still awaited.

Rahul, aged 33, had garnered a substantial following on Instagram, with over four lakh devoted followers. Through his online persona, Rahul took his audience on a virtual tour of Kochi’s gastronomic wonders, showcasing the city’s rich and diverse food culture. His channel, ‘Eat Kochi Eat,’ which he established in 2015, was one of the earliest food vlogging channels in the region, earning him a prominent place in the online community.

The tragic news has sent shockwaves throughout the social media sphere, with fans and fellow food enthusiasts expressing their grief and disbelief. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Rahul’s untimely demise, aiming to shed light on the tragic events that unfolded.

Rahul’s significant contributions to the online food community have been widely acknowledged, even earning him recognition from Facebook. The social media giant had generously awarded Rahul a grant of Rs 50,000 dollars in support of his efforts to connect and engage with the wider community.

This heartbreaking incident is a stark reminder of the impact that social media influencers can have on our lives, as well as the unforeseen challenges they may face. As we await further information, let us remember Rahul N Kutty for his passion, dedication, and the vibrant culinary legacy he has left behind.

