New York Street Vendor Receives Overwhelming Support After Harassment Incident Former U.S. Official

A 24-year-old street food vendor on New York City’s Upper East Side has found himself at the center of a viral video that captured him being subjected to Islamophobic insults and threats from a former senior U.S. official. The incident has sparked an outpouring of support for the vendor, who has chosen to remain anonymous.

Multiple videos have emerged showing Stuart Seldowitz, a former national security adviser and deputy director of the U.S. State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs, verbally attacking and threatening the vendor on different occasions. In one of the videos, Seldowitz can be heard threatening the vendor’s family and making derogatory comments about his religion and background.

The videos quickly went viral, drawing attention from the public and media. Journalists and news crews have gathered at the scene, while the incidents are now being investigated the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

Since the release of the videos, the vendor has received an overwhelming amount of support from the community. Messages of solidarity and encouragement have flooded in, with many expressing their outrage at Seldowitz’s behavior. People passing the vendor’s food cart on the Upper East Side have stopped to offer their support, condemning Seldowitz’s actions as cowardly and unacceptable.

The owner of the food cart, known as Yasser, described the vendor as a polite and hardworking individual who has never faced any problems in the community. Yasser expressed shock and disbelief at the former diplomat’s behavior, emphasizing that their business has always aimed to serve the community.

Seldowitz, when contacted about the incident, admitted that he was the person in the videos and claimed that the vendor had provoked him expressing support for terrorism. However, his justification has been met with widespread criticism.

Following the incident, Seldowitz was swiftly dismissed from his position as chairman of a prominent lobbying firm, Gotham Government Relations, for his “vile, racist” actions. The firm made it clear that his behavior was contradictory to their standards.

As the investigation continues, the vendor and his supporters remain hopeful that justice will be served, and that incidents like this will not be tolerated.

