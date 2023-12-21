SNAP Benefit Changes in 2024: What You Need to Know

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is an essential federal nutrition assistance program designed to support low-income individuals and families. However, there are significant changes coming to SNAP in 2024 that will impact eligibility and benefits.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) oversees SNAP, and it plays a critical role in improving food security and enabling families to access healthier diets. With the changes implemented the Biden administration, it is crucial to understand the key modifications that will be in effect from October 2024 onwards.

Eligibility and Age Requirements

The new changes gradually increase the age limit for able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs). Previously, ABAWDs between the ages of 18 and 50 had work requirements, requiring at least 80 hours of work or participation in a work program to qualify for SNAP benefits. As of October 1, 2024, this limit will expand to age 54.

Exemptions for ABAWD Work Requirements

Certain groups of individuals are exempt from the ABAWD work requirements. Those who are physically or mentally limited, pregnant, veterans, homeless, or individuals aged 24 or younger who were in foster care on their 18th birthday are excused from meeting the work requirements.

Income Eligibility Guidelines

To qualify for SNAP benefits, households must meet specific income eligibility guidelines. The gross monthly income limit is set at 130% of the federal poverty level. The income limits vary based on household size and geographic location. For example, in the 48 contiguous states and District of Columbia, a family of four must have a gross monthly income of no more than $3,250 to qualify.

Changes in Maximum Allotments

The maximum SNAP allotments are determined cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) and differ based on household size and location. In the upcoming year, maximum allotments will increase in the 48 contiguous states, the District of Columbia, Alaska, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. However, in Hawaii, the maximum allotment for a family of four will decrease to $1,759.

It is important for SNAP recipients and potential applicants to familiarize themselves with these modifications to understand their eligibility and potential benefit amounts. Stay informed to ensure you can access the nutritional support you need through the SNAP program.