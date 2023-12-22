Changes to SNAP Program in 2024: What You Need to Know

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, is set to undergo significant changes in 2024. These changes, implemented the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), aim to improve the program’s effectiveness in reducing food insecurity and supporting low-income individuals and families. Here are the key updates you should be aware of:

Eligibility and Age

Under the new guidelines, the age limit for “able-bodied adults without dependents” (ABAWDs) will gradually increase. Previously, individuals aged 18 to 50 were subject to work requirements, including working at least 80 hours per month or participating in a work program. As of October 1, 2023, these requirements expanded to age 52, and October 2024, they will extend to age 54.

Exemptions

Certain individuals are exempt from the ABAWD work requirements. Exemptions include those with physical or mental limitations, pregnant individuals, veterans, the homeless, and individuals who were in foster care on their 18th birthday.

Income Eligibility

To qualify for SNAP benefits, households must not exceed 130% of the federal poverty level. The gross monthly income limits vary based on household size and location. For example, a household of one in the contiguous 48 states cannot exceed $1,580, while the limit for the same household in Alaska is $1,973.

Maximum Allotments

The maximum allotments for SNAP benefits have also been adjusted. These adjustments are based on the cost of living and vary geographical location and household size. For a family of four in the contiguous 48 states and D.C., the maximum allotment will be $973. In Alaska, the range will be between $1,248 and $1,937, while in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, it will be $1,434 and $1,251, respectively. However, the maximum allotment for a family of four in Hawaii will decrease to $1,759.

These changes to the SNAP program aim to enhance its effectiveness in reducing food insecurity and providing support to low-income individuals and families. By adjusting eligibility requirements and maximum allotments, the USDA aims to ensure that SNAP benefits reach those who need them the most.