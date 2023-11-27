TikTok Takes Cottage Cheese to New Heights

Cottage cheese has officially shed its diet food reputation and emerged as a trendy and versatile ingredient, thanks to the power of TikTok. With over 1.1 billion views under the hashtag #cottagecheese, this humble dairy product has taken social media storm.

The newfound popularity of cottage cheese can be attributed to the creative recipes shared TikTok creators. Lainie Kates’ viral video featuring a strawberry cheesecake cottage cheese ice cream recipe sparked the cottage cheese craze. With almost 60 grams of protein, this healthy ice cream hack quickly became an obsession for many. Inspired Lainie’s creation, TikTok users started experimenting with cottage cheese, incorporating it into various dishes.

From savory high-protein dips to indulgent desserts, cottage cheese has become the go-to ingredient for Gen Z foodies. Recipes for cottage cheese dips, avocado toast toppings, and even cottage cheese-based ice cream with Snickers bars have gained millions of views on TikTok.

While TikTok’s recipe videos may lack detailed instructions, they have captivated a generation and transformed the way people find and share recipes. The platform’s explosive growth during the Covid-19 pandemic led to the rise of food-related content, with the hashtag #FoodTok accumulating a staggering 70.6 billion views.

Noteworthy food trends have emerged on TikTok and captivated millions, from baked feta and cherry tomato pasta to Dalgona whipped coffee and Gigi Hadid’s spicy vodka pasta. The platform has also given rise to viral recipe creators, who have revitalized the publishing world with best-selling cookbooks.

Influential TikTok creators like Joshua Weissman, Dylan Hollis, and Joanne Lee Molinaro have sold hundreds of thousands of copies of their cookbooks, showcasing the impact social media can have on traditional publishing.

TikTok’s algorithm favors engaging videos, and this extends beyond food hacks and recipes. Quirkier content, such as Jello salad recipes with unexpected ingredients like cottage cheese, has also garnered millions of views. These viral recipes often attract duet videos from renowned chefs like Gordon Ramsay, providing creators with a TikTok badge of honor.

While some TikTok food content may be intended to shock and outrage, it showcases the platform’s ability to generate discussions and bring a new level of excitement to the culinary world.

