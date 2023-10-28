New Season of “SNL” Set to Premiere with Foo Fighters as Musical Guest

The popular comedy sketch show “Saturday Night Live” is returning for its 49th season with an exciting lineup. The long-running series, created Lorne Michaels, will kick off its new season on Saturday, October 28th, with musical guest Foo Fighters and guest host Nate Bargatze.

“SNL” has become a cultural phenomenon over the years, showcasing some of the most talented comedians and musicians. This season, fans can expect hilarious skits and memorable performances from the diverse cast, including Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Notably, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman have been promoted to repertory status, highlighting their comedic skills and contributions to the show.

For those who don’t have cable or prefer streaming services, there are several options to watch “SNL” live online. Two popular choices are DirecTV Stream and Fubo TV, both of which offer free trials for new users. DirecTV Stream stands out for its extensive channel lineup, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and over 65 additional channels. It also provides access to on-demand content and a Cloud DVR feature. On the other hand, Fubo TV offers over 100 channels, making it a great choice for sports enthusiasts, and also includes on-demand content and DVR space.

If you miss the live broadcast, you can catch up on “SNL” through on-demand services like Fubo TV or DirecTV Stream. Additionally, episodes will be available the day after on Peacock, which also offers a free trial.

Don’t miss the season premiere of “SNL” on October 28th on NBC, and join in on the laughter and entertainment. It’s sure to be a night filled with comedic sketches, hilarious characters, and an electrifying performance from Foo Fighters.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who is the musical guest for the upcoming season premiere of “SNL”?

The musical guest for the season premiere of “SNL” is Foo Fighters.

2. Who is the guest host for the upcoming season premiere of “SNL”?

The guest host for the season premiere of “SNL” is Nate Bargatze.

3. How can I watch “SNL” without cable?

If you don’t have cable, you can live stream “SNL” on streaming services like DirecTV Stream or Fubo TV, both of which offer free trials.

4. What are the options to watch “SNL” on streaming services?

You can watch “SNL” on DirecTV Stream, which offers CBS, NBC, FOX, and over 65 additional channels. Fubo TV is another streaming service that provides access to over 100 channels and is known for its sports coverage.

5. Can I watch “SNL” on-demand if I miss the live broadcast?

Yes, you can catch up on “SNL” through on-demand services like Fubo TV or DirecTV Stream. Additionally, episodes will be available the day after on Peacock, which offers a free trial.