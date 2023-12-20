California Officials Issue Warning about the Dangers of E-Scooters

California officials are urging caution when it comes to gifting e-scooters this holiday season. In a joint statement, the cities of Folsom and Rancho Cordova, along with their police departments and the Folsom Cordova Unified School District, highlighted the significant safety implications of these electric scooters. While they may seem appealing, it is important to consider the risks they pose.

According to California state law, e-scooter riders must have a valid driver’s license or learner’s permit. They must also be at least 16 years old and wear helmets if they are under 18. The law also restricts unlicensed e-scooter riders to private property only, while licensed riders can operate on streets, sidewalks, and designated bicycle trails.

The Folsom Police Department reported two e-scooter collisions out of 504 traffic collision reports in 2022, and 10 e-scooter collisions out of 566 collision reports in 2023. During the summer, the city of Folsom saw a surge in e-scooter riders, mainly comprised of juveniles. Many of these riders were not wearing helmets and some even had passengers on board, both of which are prohibited local laws.

In addition to e-scooters, the joint statement also addressed the dangers posed e-bikes. Type 3 e-bikes can reach speeds of up to 30 mph, and there were seven reported collisions involving e-bikes in 2023, two of which were fatal. These collisions were found to be the fault of the e-bicyclists involved. California law requires e-bike riders to be at least 16 years old and allows them to operate without a driver’s license.

The joint statement emphasized the need to prioritize safety when choosing holiday gifts. The high speeds and navigation skills required for e-scooters make them particularly risky for young, inexperienced riders. Instead, the statement encouraged parents to consider gifting options that combine fun with safety.

It is important for both riders and gift-givers to be aware of the laws and regulations surrounding e-scooters and e-bikes. By understanding and following these rules, everyone can contribute to a safer environment on the streets.