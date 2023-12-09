Triptii Dimri’s Instagram Following Skyrockets After Stellar Performance in ‘Animal’

Triptii Dimri, known for her impressive portrayal in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal,’ is now experiencing a massive increase in her Instagram following. In just four weeks, her followers on the platform have surged a remarkable 2 million, marking a 320 percent increase.

The actress, whose current follower count is a staggering 2.7 million, has seen a significant rise in popularity. This surge in followers comes as no surprise, considering her remarkable performance and impact in ‘Animal.’ Previously, her followers stood at around 600,000, highlighting the exponential growth she has experienced.

Moreover, Dimri’s intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in the film has created quite a buzz. However, in a recent interview with ETimes, the actress reveals that the rape scene in ‘Bulbbul’ posed a greater personal challenge for her, stating that giving up proved to be more difficult than finding the courage to perform a scene. Despite this, Dimri emphasizes the importance of giving 100 percent justice to the character and being completely honest on screen. This dedication has undoubtedly contributed to her success in ‘Animal.’

Triptii Dimri made her debut in the film industry with ‘Poster Boys’ in 2017 and gained recognition for her leading role in ‘Laila Majnu’ in 2018. Her performances in movies like ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’ have received critical acclaim, further establishing her as a talented actress. In the highly successful action film ‘Animal,’ Dimri shares the screen with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Ranbir Kapoor. Additionally, Dimri has an upcoming project alongside Vicky Kaushal.

‘Animal’ has not only showcased Triptii Dimri’s exceptional talent but has also become a box-office hit with its record-breaking success. As the actress continues to captivate audiences with her performances, her Instagram following is only expected to grow further.