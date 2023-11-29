Is Nella Rose Leaving the Jungle? Clearing Up the Confusion

Following last night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, fans were left concerned about campmate Nella Rose after it was mentioned that she had visited the medic. Speculation arose about whether Nella was leaving the jungle for medical reasons. However, we can confirm that Nella is, in fact, back with the main camp and not leaving the show.

During the episode, series hosts Ant and Dec announced which campmate would be participating in the Bushtucker Trial. Just before heading into camp, they revealed that Nella was being seen the medic and would not be participating in the trial. However, this does not mean she is leaving the show altogether.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed that Nella required medical treatment on-site and was deemed unfit to take part in the trial. However, she has since rejoined the main camp, indicating that her health concern was not severe enough to warrant her departure from the show. Nella is now back with her fellow celebrities, ready to face new challenges in the jungle.

This update should provide reassurance to Nella’s fans and ease any concerns about her well-being. It’s important to note that the I’m a Celebrity production team prioritizes the health and safety of all contestants. Any necessary medical interventions are carried out to ensure the well-being of the campmates.

In other news, Grace Dent, another campmate, left the jungle earlier this week on medical grounds. The spokesperson confirmed that Grace’s departure was due to medical reasons, and she has returned home to the UK.

Stay tuned for tonight’s episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! as the remaining campmates face new trials and challenges in their quest to be crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle.

FAQ:

Q: Is Nella Rose leaving the jungle?

A: No, Nella Rose is not leaving the show. She has rejoined the main camp after receiving medical treatment on-site.

Q: Why was Nella exempt from the Bushtucker Trial?

A: Nella was seen the medic, which deemed her unfit to participate in the trial.